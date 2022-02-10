Deals
Bar shooting under investigation in Scottsboro

One victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital to treat injuries sustained during incident
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro Police and the Jackson County District Attorney are investigating a Wednesday night shooting at Scooter’s Bar and Grill.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on February 9, officers with Scottsboro Police responded to reports of a shooting on E. Willow Street.

Two victims were found when officers arrived on the scene. One victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital while the second was treated at the scene and released. This incident is still under investigation.

WAFF is working to gather more details on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

