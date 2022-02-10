Athens man arrested on multiple warrants following auto accident

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man is behind bars after being identified as a suspect in multiple Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigations in January.

On January 25, LCSO received a report of a person identified as Joshua Oneil Allen displaying a sawed-off shotgun in a threatening manner. Two days later, a Limestone County investigator Allen was developed as a suspect in an identity theft case involving over $500.

Following an auto accident on January 28, Allen was arrested on two probation violation warrants related to previous robbery convictions. According to officials with the LCSO, Allen was also found to be in possession of an illegal short-barreled shotgun with the serial number removed.

“I am proud of Investigator Ferguson for working to solve these difficult financial crimes and additionally getting this illegal firearm out of the hands of a convicted felon,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.

The 27-year-old Athens man was arrested on the following:

Two outstanding warrants - Third Degree Robbery

Identity Theft

Possession of an Altered Firearm

Gun found during arrest of Josh Allen (LCSO)

Allen is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond for the identity theft and firearm charges. No bond has been set for his probation violations.

