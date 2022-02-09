Valley Head man charged with possession of child pornography

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A Valley Head man was arrested on a child pornography charge in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit received a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the FBI of obscene material being downloaded at a home on County Road 137.

Evidence was found after authorities with the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit along with the DeKalb County Special Response Team searched the home. Deputies say, Kael Claxton, 38, of Valley Head, was charged with possession of child pornography.

“We have been seeing so much crime against our children, it is heartbreaking. Our children are the most vulnerable beings on the planet and for someone to think that this type of behavior is ok, is just pure evil,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “Whether sexual, emotional or physical abuse, the nightmare never ends for the victim or their families.”

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges against Claxton are pending.

