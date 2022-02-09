Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.

A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.

Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur.
Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Parents suing Madison City Schools superintendent; want end to mask mandate
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
Woman drowns while kayaking near Desoto State Park
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta

Latest News

The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.
K9 alerts border patrol agents to mother, 4-year-old concealed in trunk for over an hour
Student possibly facing charges after threat at middle school
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Update: Carrie Matthews Center in Decatur
Decatur leaders consider moving Carrie Matthews Recreation Center
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a suspect they say was involved...
Suspect arrested for murder in DeKalb County