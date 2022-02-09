Deals
Suspect arrested for murder in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a suspect they say was involved...
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a suspect they say was involved in a murder.(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a suspect they say was involved in a murder.

Deputies say someone was murdered on County Road 155 in the Shiloh Crossroads community after the sheriff’s office received a call at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

More information is expected to be released, we will update this breaking news story as we learn more.

