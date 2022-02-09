Sunny, breezy, with highs into the upper 50s and 60s!

Happy Wednesday! A seasonably cool start to the day today, but temperatures will be warmer the rest of the week!

Warmth has continued to build all morning and we have more this afternoon. It isn’t just warm, but sunny too! We won’t just see a slice of sunshine for National Pizza day, we’re getting the whole pie. Temperatures this afternoon will be nice and mild, climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s! Our one blemish today will be the wind. Gusts from the southwest will be between 15 to 25 mph at times today and we have seen that at times already.

The rest of the week will stay warm and sunny with highs making the upper 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday. Another dry and weak cold front will pass through tonight into Thursday, which means wind Thursday will be from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. That won’t last long because they shift right back the southwest on Friday with gusts of 20-30 mph possible. Temperatures will probably be warmest on Friday, with a real shot at the mid-60s.

There will be changes as we move into the weekend with a blast of cold air on the way. This looks to be mainly Saturday into Sunday, and will be worth keeping an eye on. The may be some light snow showers or sleet later in the day Saturday, but there does not look to be enough moisture through the atmosphere to promote accumulation. This may linger overnight into Sunday for some, but sunshine should be back Sunday afternoon with temperatures into the low 40s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

