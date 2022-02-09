Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Sunny, breezy, with highs into the upper 50s and 60s!

WAFF 10 day Weather Forecasts
WAFF 10 day Weather Forecasts(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clear tonight and not as windy with morning lows in the middle to upper 30s. The wind will pick up again from the southwest Thursday afternoon and push temperatures close to 70 degrees. 

Another windy and warm day Friday with highs again near 70 degrees.  Much cooler weather will move in behind a cold front late Saturday morning. We expect temperatures to be back in the middle 40s Saturday afternoon. 

A few snow flurries will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Highs rebound into the lower to middle 40s Sunday afternoon. Another brief warming trend will get underway early next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur.
Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Student facing possible terrorist charge after threat at middle school
Parents suing Madison City Schools superintendent; want end to mask mandate
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta

Latest News

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Sunny, breezy, with highs into the upper 50s and 60s!
Sunny, breezy, with highs into the upper 50s and 60s!
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast
Seasonably cool to start but a chance at 60° the next three days!