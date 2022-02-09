Sunny, breezy, with highs into the upper 50s and 60s!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clear tonight and not as windy with morning lows in the middle to upper 30s. The wind will pick up again from the southwest Thursday afternoon and push temperatures close to 70 degrees.

Another windy and warm day Friday with highs again near 70 degrees. Much cooler weather will move in behind a cold front late Saturday morning. We expect temperatures to be back in the middle 40s Saturday afternoon.

A few snow flurries will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Highs rebound into the lower to middle 40s Sunday afternoon. Another brief warming trend will get underway early next week.

