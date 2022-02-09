Deals
Student possibly facing charges after threat at middle school

(WOWT)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A student at a local middle school could face charges after authorities learned of a possible threat Tuesday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies say they received a notice that there could’ve been a possible threat at Priceville Junior High School Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office began investigating after their received the tip.

This investigation led to multiple students being interviewed by deputies with three possibly facing suspension. One of those three is going through the juvenile process, according to Mike Swafford with the sheriff’s office. Deputies say that no weapons were found on campus and that the threat involved social media.

Extra deputies will be at the school Wednesday out of an abundance of caution, according to the sheriff’s office.

