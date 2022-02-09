Sheriff’s office searching for man after saw wasn’t returned

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community if you know a man it says never returned an expensive tool.

On Jan. 20, Robin Rents on Hwy 72 in Madison reported a man had used a false name to rent a Makita saw worth $1058.94, the sheriff’s office says. Employees at the store say this incident happened on December 20, 2021.

Deputies say the man failed to return the saw and they are now searching for him. If you think you have seen this man you are asked to contact Lieutenant Jay Stinnett at (256) 232-0111.

