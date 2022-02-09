Deals
Sheriff’s office searching for man after saw wasn’t returned

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community if you know a man it says never...
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking the community if you know a man it says never returned an expensive tool.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community if you know a man it says never returned an expensive tool.

On Jan. 20, Robin Rents on Hwy 72 in Madison reported a man had used a false name to rent a Makita saw worth $1058.94, the sheriff’s office says. Employees at the store say this incident happened on December 20, 2021.

Deputies say the man failed to return the saw and they are now searching for him. If you think you have seen this man you are asked to contact Lieutenant Jay Stinnett at (256) 232-0111.

