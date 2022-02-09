Deals
Scottsboro mayor discuss progress on new developments and growth for city

By Stefante Randall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction crews are hard at work building the Shops of Scottsboro on Highway 72.

It will include a Publix, TJ Maxx, Pet Depot, Title Wave Car Wash, and a National Bank.

Just down the road, a Whataburger and Toyota Dealership will be built.

Mayor Jim McCammy said the new businesses would generate hundreds of jobs for residents.

“The Publix development is committed to 100 jobs at least, and that’s not counting the other parcels that will be in there and Whataburger possibly 90 jobs,” said McCammy.

McCammy said those jobs would bring in new residents, but the area will keep them there.

“One thing we are attracting is the residents and the people here, and then you got our lake, river, and mountains, and the location is very conducive to outdoor activities. Everyone is looking for that now, and we are in good shape with broadband, so you can live here and work from home,” said McCammy.

The Publix is expected to open in September, and city leaders will break ground on the new Whataburger in June.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

