Scottsboro City Schools switching to masks preferred

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro City School officials say masks will no longer be required at all schools in its system.

This is due to the steady decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and those who are isolating. Masks will be preferred starting Thursday, Feb. 10.

Officials thank parents for their continued support of the school system.

