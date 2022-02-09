Deals
Scottsboro City Schools switching to masks preferred

Scottsboro City Schools
Scottsboro City Schools(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro City School officials say masks will no longer be required at all schools in its system.

This is due to the steady decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and those who are isolating. Masks will be preferred starting Thursday, Feb. 10.

Officials thank parents for their continued support of the school system.

