Pirates stop by TVL before they set sail in Pigeon Forge

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ahoy, maties! That’s pirate for, hello friends.

If you’ve got cabin fever and are looking for an adventure, the Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show is back at Pigeon Forge. Legend has it, a place called The Island was already located in the Great Smoky Mountains, so it wasn’t long before pirates arrived at Pigeon Forge!

Come prepared to live like a pirate for the night. Captain Blackbeard and Calico Jack lead the Crimson and Saphire crews in a battle on land, on deck and even in the waters of the hideaway lagoon. Watch the show while you feast on a delicious four-course meal.

The big show sets sail for a fourth season on Friday, February 11! You can find more information and tickets at PiratesVoyage.com.

