Person ejected after wreck in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A person is in critical condition after a wreck in Madison County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers at the scene on Darwin Rd. said a person was ejected from a car after leaving the roadway and into a ditch. This happened at about 1 p.m., according to ALEA.

