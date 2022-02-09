Person ejected after wreck in Madison County
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A person is in critical condition after a wreck in Madison County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Troopers at the scene on Darwin Rd. said a person was ejected from a car after leaving the roadway and into a ditch. This happened at about 1 p.m., according to ALEA.

