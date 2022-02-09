Deals
Notae, Arkansas upset No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76.

The Razorbacks hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of overtime in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

It was the first time an Arkansas team had beaten a No.-1 ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina.

Arkansas improved to 19-5.

Auburn had won 19 in a row. The Tigers fell to 22-2.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

