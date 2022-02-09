New bill proposes teaching financial literacy, personal rights in public schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama state lawmaker has proposed a bill that would teach public school students several important skills they could use later on in life.

State Rep. Prince Chestnut has sponsored House Bill 259 for the 2022 legislative session. The bill would allow local, public school boards to offer courses on personal finance literacy, personal rights and good citizenship. These courses would be available as electives for students in grades six through 12.

According to the bill, personal finance literacy includes savings accounts, emergency funds and building wealth, among other lessons.

HB259 says students would learn how to financially plan for college, an important skill as many Alabamians leave higher education thousands of dollars in debt. It would also show students the options they have if they do need to apply for student lending. According to Education Data Initiative, on average students in Alabama leave school with $37,348 of debt and more than 615,000 students in the state have student loans.

Students who don’t plan to attend college would benefit from the bill’s push to teach other financial skills like wealth building. According to the bill, wealth-building would include courses on short-term and long-term investing and employer benefits, among other things. Students would also learn about the different insurance plans available to them as they transition from their parent’s plan to corporate or private insurance.

It’s not just finances that this bill would teach, it would also show students how state voting works and what rights they have as American citizens. According to the bill, state election laws and procedures, voter registration and how the party structure works are things this new curriculum would offer. It also states students would get a deep dive into the U.S. Constitution and explain what rights they have under the Bill of Rights.

The bill says students would learn communication skills that it calls ‘good citizenship’. This would include skills like respecting authority and the property of others, honesty and how to interact with law enforcement. According to the bill, students would learn how to safely interact with law enforcement during a traffic stop and other incidents where law enforcement is involved. They would also be taught about the court process and discuss gang-related violence.

48 News has reached out to Rep. Chestnut to comment on his bill.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.