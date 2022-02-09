Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

More sun & 60s for the rest of the week

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies stay mostly clear overnight with a light SW breeze keeping temperatures from falling too much overnight, lows will be in the low to middle 30s.

Winds will increase on Wednesday with more sunshine and afternoon highs reaching the lower 60s. Temps will stay above average for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday will be the last unseasonably warm day with highs near 60 degrees.

We are watching a cold front that will move through on Saturday evening, moisture will be limited but some brief rain showers or a wintry mix cannot be entirely ruled out. Much colder air will settle in for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s. Rain chances look to increase by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur.
Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck
Walmart
Local Walmart closes due to fire
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
An employee at Panda Express was shot Sunday, according to witnesses on the scene that 48 News...
Police: Panda Express employee allegedly shoots self at work
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck

Latest News

Civil rights activists, educators say Alabama’s Congressional Map violates Voting Rights Act
Parents suing Madison City Schools superintendent; want end to mask mandate
Harley Scruggs
Blue for Harley: Muscle Shoals High School remembering student who died in car wreck
Two high school students donate gear to Athens youth baseball, softball players