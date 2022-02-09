Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake to return, along with official color code

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a...
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a couple of weeks.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s almost that time of year again. The Shamrock Shake is almost here.

McDonald’s will start selling its minty Saint Patrick’s Day-themed milkshake on Feb. 21.

The sweet treat has been a fan favorite since it debuted more than 50 years ago in 1970.

McDonald’s is also bringing back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry it first introduced in 2020.

If just getting a Shamrock Shake isn’t enough for you, the fast-food giant also released the official color code for the unmistakable green hue of its shake.

It’s #cbf2ac.

Now you can get your fingernails pained Shamrock green or get your local hardware store to mix up a gallon of Shamrock paint for you.

As for how they get the milkshake that color, you probably don’t want to know.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur.
Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Parents suing Madison City Schools superintendent; want end to mask mandate
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
Woman drowns while kayaking near Desoto State Park

Latest News

FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college...
Theme park company to give 11,000 employees free tuition if they pursue higher education
Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.
555.55-carat black diamond believed to be from space is on sale
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
1 juror dismissed from federal trial in George Floyd killing