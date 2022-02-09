Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Learn your family’s Genealogy at Wallace State

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve ever wondered how your family got its name or who you share that name with, it might be time to look into some genealogy and family history.

Wallace State Community College in Hanceville not only has a genealogy program, but it’s home to one of the best research facilities for Family History and Genealogy in Alabama.

Some of the school’s upcoming classes in the program include Genealogy and the Computer, Advanced Genealogy, Southern Genealogy and Civil War Genealogy, and will be taught by history professor Robert S. Davis.

For more information call 256.352.8263 or visit //www.wallacestate.edu/genealogy.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur.
Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Parents suing Madison City Schools superintendent; want end to mask mandate
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
Woman drowns while kayaking near Desoto State Park