Learn your family’s Genealogy at Wallace State

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve ever wondered how your family got its name or who you share that name with, it might be time to look into some genealogy and family history.

Wallace State Community College in Hanceville not only has a genealogy program, but it’s home to one of the best research facilities for Family History and Genealogy in Alabama.

Some of the school’s upcoming classes in the program include Genealogy and the Computer, Advanced Genealogy, Southern Genealogy and Civil War Genealogy, and will be taught by history professor Robert S. Davis.

For more information call 256.352.8263 or visit //www.wallacestate.edu/genealogy.

