Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

K9 alerts border patrol agents to mother, 4-year-old concealed in trunk for over an hour

The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.
The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.(Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (Gray News) – Border patrol agents rescued a mother and her 4-year-old son from the trunk of a vehicle at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a K9 alert led to the discovery of the woman and her son.

It was learned they had been in the trunk for over an hour before reaching the checkpoint but didn’t need medical attention.

CPB said they were nationals of Mexico unlawfully in the United States.

The driver, a United States citizen, and two Mexcian noncitizens were placed under arrest and escorted to the checkpoint.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur.
Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Parents suing Madison City Schools superintendent; want end to mask mandate
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
Woman drowns while kayaking near Desoto State Park

Latest News

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a...
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake to return, along with official color code
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college...
Theme park company to give 11,000 employees free tuition if they pursue higher education
Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.
555.55-carat black diamond believed to be from space is on sale
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
1 juror dismissed from federal trial in George Floyd killing