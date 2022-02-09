Deals
Investigators from Decatur Police Department make drug-related arrests

Identifying from left to right: Cody Collins, Ashley Smith, Felicia Simmons, Hayley Williams, Jonathan Lindsey and Jordan Edwards(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Decatur Police Department announced the arrest of six individuals after a search warrant was executed by the vice/narcotics unit.

The six individuals that were arrested include:

  • Jonathan Lindsey
  • Felicia Simmons
  • Hayley Williams
  • Ashley Smith
  • Cody Collins
  • Jordan Edwards

During the search, investigators found Smith, Collins and Edwards hiding inside the residence at 913 9th Ave. SE.

Lindsey was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Collins was arrested for loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest and Williams was arrested for loitering in a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwards was arrested for loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and two warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude, Simmons was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, loitering in a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia and Smith was arrested for obstructing justice — using false identity, loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Officials from the City of Decatur’s Community Development Department condemned the residence due to the state that it was in.

