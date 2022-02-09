Deals
Huntsville’s newest spot to get your Cookie Fix

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you have a strong sweet tooth, there is a new place for you to get your sugar fix... or cookie fix.

The bakeshop Cookie Fix opened its doors in downtown Huntsville and has the best sweet treats that are baked fresh each day.

Glancing at the menu, they offer a classic Chocolate Chip, Brown Sugar Blondie, Cookies & Cream, Monster Mash, Smores Please, White Trash and so many more. On top of that, Cookie Fix has over 80 flavors on its rotating menu. EIGHTY FLAVORS! We can’t wait to try them all.

The bakeshop got its start in Homewood and eventually branched out to Cahaba Heights. Huntsville is the third location and all of us here in the Rocket City are more than excited about the new sweet spot.

Cookie Fix is located at 300 Pelham Avenue. Go on and get your fix!

