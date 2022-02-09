FBI searching for suspected serial bank robber in Tennessee, Alabama

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are searching for a man allegedly connected to at least eight bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery in Tennessee and Alabama.

According to the Athens Police Department, officers responded to an attempted bank robbery on Wednesday, Feb. 7 around 3:48 p.m. at Regions Bank on US 72. The man allegedly handed the teller a note demanding money, however, the suspect left with no money. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the same suspect is connected to a bank robbery at the Citizens Bank in Elkmont on AL-127.

Attempted robbery suspect (Athens Police Department)

The FBI linked this suspect to several other robberies in Tennessee, which date back to December 2021. According to the FBI, the same suspect is connected to robberies in Nashville, TN, Knoxville, TN and Murfreesboro, TN.

Federal officials say the suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 26-40 years old, standing 5′6″ to 5′10″ tall, 160-190 pounds, bald with possibly brown or green eyes, and a short brown trimmed beard.

Most recently, the suspect was seen wearing a Nashville Predators hat, a t-shirt with “Turkey Trot” in neon writing, blue jeans and a University of Alabama face mask.

Federal officials say the suspect is disguised with a mask in each robbery.

Below is a list of the suspected robberies committed by the unknown male:

December 6, 2021, First Horizon Bank, 324 N. Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black or dark colored mask, light gray or cream-colored polo shirt with a long sleeve black shirt underneath, blue jeans, and black & white athletic shoes.

December 13, 2021, First Horizon Bank, 154 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro, Tennessee (formerly First Tennessee Bank) - The unknown male was wearing a black t-shirt with a gray or dark green Under Armor shirt underneath the t-shirt, a black hat, black face mask, and blue jeans.

December 17, 2021, First Citizens Bank, 100 S. Campbell Station Road, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt with “Rocawear” logo on left chest, dark colored pants, and black “New Balance” athletic shoes with white trim.

January 7, 2022, Fifth Third Bank, 2437 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee - The unknown male was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, gray gloves, a tan hat, and a mask.

January 10, 2022, First Horizon Bank, 11865 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a gray beanie with “STP” logo on front, white mask, light gray hoodie with large “Champion” logo on the chest, blue jeans, and white athletic shoes.

January 21, 2022, Fifth Third Bank, 525 Donelson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black beanie cap, white/gray arctic camo hoodie with red design on arm, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

February 2, 2022, Renasant Bank, 4422 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a gray mask, black baseball cap with red/orange logo, light gray hoodie, blue jeans, and dark shoes with white soles.

February 7, 2022, Citizens Bank, 25530 AL-127, Elkmont, Alabama - The unknown male was wearing a gray Chattanooga turkey trot shirt, Nashville Predators baseball cap, and a N-95 mask with yellow straps.

(Attempted bank robbery) February 7, 2022, Regions Bank, 1101 E US Highway 72, Athens, Alabama - The unknown male was wearing a long sleeve gray t-shirt with an orange turkey on the front, gray face mask with circular Alabama logo, and a gray hat with black bill and Nashville Predators symbol on front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, or the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

You can also contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700 or the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

