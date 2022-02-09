Editor-In-Chief shares her closet essentials as a curvy, 45-year-old woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How often do you look at someone’s favorite party dresses or go-to outfits they share online and think, “I could l never wear that”?

Well, that’s what Audie Metcalf was thinking when she created The Candidly. The online community covers everything from wellness, relationships mental health and more. Metcalf calls it, “A new wellness brand for people who sort of hate wellness brands.”

She shared her “8 closet essentials that changed my life as a curvy 45-year-old lady,” online and we were instantly intrigued. She joined TVL to share just a few of those closet essentials. You can find all 8 of her faves and more fun content at thecandidly.com.

