DeKalb Co. man accused of murdering father

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after he allegedly killed his...
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after he allegedly killed his father.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HIGDON, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after he allegedly killed his father.

Cody Alexander Register, 25, was arrested and charged with murder after deputies 52-year-old Joseph Xavier Register dead while responding to a possible homicide call on County Road 155 in Higdon. Deputies say the call came in at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cody is being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said when something like this happens in a family, it’s devastating.

“It’s always tragic when something like this happens and the effect it has on family is unbearable,” Welden said. “Thanks to vital information from the community, we were able to move fast and get a suspect in custody. I can’t stress enough how important it is that our communities are able to step up and provide helpful information when crimes occur, and this is a prime example. We HAVE to have these partnerships with our communities in Law Enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

