Decatur leaders consider moving Carrie Matthews Recreation Center

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The beloved, but run-down Carrie Matthews Recreation Center in Decatur may get a new location.

Recreation center leaders brought up concerns when they noticed the gym floor was sinking into the ground of the 52-year-old building. The city of Decatur tested the soil underneath the building and found that the soil tends to hold water about seven feet down. Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says the ground is ‘too soupy’ for construction so they can’t renovate it.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said he wants to rebuild the center and the central offices for Decatur Youth Services on the six acres of land just across the street. Mayor Bowling says he’s waiting to get an appraisal of the land from its owner, the Decatur Housing Authority. According to the Decatur Daily, local leaders have been waiting for the appraisal since Dec. 13. They report that after the appraisal, the housing authority’s corporation board will have to vote on selling the land.

Mayor Bowling says there are still a lot of things up in the air right now. “Whether or not we’ll purchase that property, they (Decatur Housing Authority) might talk with us about a land exchange. There are a couple of options there. Anything when it comes to our financials has to be approved by the city council.”

The new building is expected to cost $4 million.

