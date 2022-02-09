Crews responding to major crash on I-565 near US 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are responding to a six-vehicle crash on I-565 near US 72 Wednesday afternoon.

There are several lanes currently blocked on I-565 at mile marker 21 due to the crash. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.

Huntsville traffic accident (ALGO Traffic)

There are no injuries reported from this crash. WAFF has a crew heading to the scene to learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.