Crews responding to major crash on I-565 near US 72
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are responding to a six-vehicle crash on I-565 near US 72 Wednesday afternoon.
There are several lanes currently blocked on I-565 at mile marker 21 due to the crash. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.
There are no injuries reported from this crash. WAFF has a crew heading to the scene to learn more details.
