Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Cost of fast food continues to rise

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.(Gray)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Like many other things, fast food is getting more expensive.

Chipotle reported Tuesday a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did a year ago.

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year, and Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.

They blame the rising costs partly on the increases in restaurant wages, costs of ingredients and transportation expenses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur.
Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Student facing possible terrorist charge after threat at middle school
Parents suing Madison City Schools superintendent; want end to mask mandate
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta

Latest News

Members of the Madison County Commission are passing the price increases to cities and towns...
Price to house inmates at Madison County Jail increases
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
Brandon Isabelle is charged with the murders of his girlfriend and their baby.
Father charged in shooting death of girlfriend, tossing 2-day-old baby in river
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
The teddy bear was left at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport.
Owner of teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport has been found