Civil rights activists, educators say Alabama’s Congressional Map violates Voting Rights Act

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Alabama voters will head to the polls this year with a new congressional map, and out of seven districts, African American voters have the majority in only one district.

That map was officially given the green light by the U.S. Supreme Court Monday, but local educators and civil rights leaders believe change could come.

According to the 2020 Census, about a quarter of Alabama’s population is made up of black residents, but they only make up the majority of voters in one of seven districts.

“The votes are being diluted by hacking them all into one district. So if there’s an opportunity to have two districts, they should have them according to the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” says NAACP chapter president, Benard Simelton.

That’s why the Alabama NAACP was a part of a lawsuit to force the state legislature to redraw the map.

However on Monday the Supreme Court stayed the case brought by a district court, saying there’s not enough time to make a new map before the next election.

“This is not, by no means over,” Simelton said.

History and political science teacher at Calhoun Community College, Waymon Burke says the map is a clear violation of the Voting Rights Act.

“Race is an issue because of Alabama’s ugly past about discriminating against African American voters. Since 1970, at least two or three times the federal court had to draw the districts because the Alabama legislature would not draw them on the one man, one vote ratio,” he explained.

Simelton says another majority black district could legally be drawn.

“It would take a significant portion of the counties in the black belt. And it wouldn’t take the entire county of Montgomery, but the portion of the county of Montgomery where blacks are concentrated.”

However, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says voters would have to be split across the state to create another majority black district.

He says in part, “”I’m gratified that the Supreme Court has stepped in to halt the district court’s order, which would have resulted in a congressional map that would have unconstitutionally divided Alabamians based on race.”

Burke and Simelton want to make clear the Supreme Court made this decision not based on the plaintiffs’ argument, but on the narrow window of time before the next election.

