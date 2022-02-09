Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week. (Source: Associated Press/Cameron Mays)
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — High school students in a West Virginia city are planning to stage a walkout after they say they were made to attend a Christian assembly during school hours.

A mini revival took place last week at Huntington High School during COMPASS, the school’s version of homeroom.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event was voluntary, organized by the school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Flowers says there was supposed to be a signup sheet for students, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur.
Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Parents suing Madison City Schools superintendent; want end to mask mandate
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
Woman drowns while kayaking near Desoto State Park
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta

Latest News

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of...
WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat
Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.
Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling
The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of...
U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices
Ashes had been missing for 7 years.
Missing Maine cat found 1,500 miles away in Florida 7 years later