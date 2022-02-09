Deals
Celebrate Galentine’s Day at Twisted Tree Vintage Market

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for someone special, or maybe a shopping day with your gals, look no further than Twisted Tree Vintage Market.

This Madison market has over 80 vendors where you can find antique collections, jewelry, local, handmade items, furniture and so much more.

Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Galentines Day will be in full swing at Twisted Tree!

On Saturday, February 12, gather all of your best gal pals or come single ready to mingle for a day of shopping. A local favorite, Teresita’s Tamales is serving up lunch from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sipology and FoundryRoasters Coffee will be sharing some different drinks to sip on. On top of all that, there will be a drawing for the ultimate Galentine’s Day gift basket!

Seriously, what’s not to love here?

Twisted Tree is located at 7670 Old Madison Pike in Madison. Happy shopping and happy Galentine’s Day!

