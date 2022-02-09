Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Calera police confiscate functioning makeshift gun from felon

Calera police confiscate functioning makeshift gun from felon
Calera police confiscate functioning makeshift gun from felon(Calera Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police managed to pull a fairly dangerous-looking gun off the streets during an arrest yesterday afternoon.

According to Calera PD, when they tried to approach a suspicious acting person yesterday afternoon, the suspect took off, only to be caught at a gas station a short time later. The suspect had two active arrest warrants from separate cities and a prior felony conviction and was carrying a concealed weapon.

Now the weapon, in police’s own words was “not a thing of beauty.” Apparently the suspect had modified a .22 caliber bolt action rifle so that it could be concealed.

Police say it appeared to be functional and that convicted felons, drug dealers and gang members should not have firearms, regardless of the quality.

This afternoon two Calera officers noticed a person acting suspiciously in a neighborhood. When approached, the person...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur.
Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Parents suing Madison City Schools superintendent; want end to mask mandate
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
Woman drowns while kayaking near Desoto State Park

Latest News

Student possibly facing charges after threat at middle school
Update: Carrie Matthews Center in Decatur
Decatur leaders consider moving Carrie Matthews Recreation Center
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a suspect they say was involved...
Suspect arrested for murder in DeKalb County
As a part of East Tennessee's Freedom School literacy program, kids are learning how to be more...
New bill proposes teaching financial literacy, personal rights in public schools
48 Follow-Up - Feb. 8, 2022