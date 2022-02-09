Calera police confiscate functioning makeshift gun from felon

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police managed to pull a fairly dangerous-looking gun off the streets during an arrest yesterday afternoon.

According to Calera PD, when they tried to approach a suspicious acting person yesterday afternoon, the suspect took off, only to be caught at a gas station a short time later. The suspect had two active arrest warrants from separate cities and a prior felony conviction and was carrying a concealed weapon.

Now the weapon, in police’s own words was “not a thing of beauty.” Apparently the suspect had modified a .22 caliber bolt action rifle so that it could be concealed.

Police say it appeared to be functional and that convicted felons, drug dealers and gang members should not have firearms, regardless of the quality.

