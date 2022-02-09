Deals
Beloved local business to keep doors open after owners death

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Since Stacey’s passing, the main thing we heard people coming to the store was, “please tell us that Reclaimed Spirit is going to continue to be open,`` said Ken Hamner.

It has been almost two months since Florence business owner Stacey Hamner unexpectedly died.

While her store, Reclaimed Spirit by Stacey remained open for the time being, a big question on whether it would stay open permanently or not still lingered until this week.

“We didn’t know what was going to be happening for a long time. We had a lot of scenarios we put through our head and just within the past week we ultimately decided as a family through lots of prayer that we wanted to continue Stacey’s vision for the store and grow it,” said Hamner.

Her husband Ken said it also has a lot to do with the support from the Shoals community

“Their prayers for us and their support of us has really driven us to this decision of how much they loved Stacey and the store,” said Hamner.

A spirit that was indeed reclaimed.

“It kind of gives us a connection to Stacey because she’s all over this store and we’re going to try to keep her memory alive, in the store with the products we get, what would she like? We’re just going to try to keep it going in the spirit of her,” said Hamner.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

