Athens police searching for bank robbery suspect

Attempted bank robber(Athens Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are searching for a man allegedly connected to two bank robberies.

According to the Athens Police Department, the incident occurred around 3:48 p.m. at Regions Bank on US 72. The man allegedly handed the teller a note demanding money. However, the suspect left with no money. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the same suspect is connected to a bank robbery at the Citizens Bank in Elkmont on AL-127. Investigators are on the scene.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a Nashville Predators hat, a t-shirt with “Turkey Trot” in neon writing, blue jeans and a face mask that has a small University of Alabama seal on it. The suspect left on foot traveling west from the Regions bank.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact APD at 256-233-8700.

