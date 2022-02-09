Applications for new round of small business loans opening in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A financial boost; it’s something many businesses have desperately needed throughout the pandemic.

Now, there is more help on the way for Decatur businesses.

However, Wednesday we found out for some businesses, that help isn’t needed as much anymore.

Twenty thousand dollars: that’s the loan amount a small Decatur business could receive under this new round of funding from the city of Decatur and chamber of commerce.

Business owners could also have that zero interest loan forgiven.

A city spokesperson tells us between the city, chamber and the entrepreneurial center, this money will come from leftover CARES Act Funding.

Owner of Decatur Printing Solutions says $20,000 could be very helpful to him.

He says his biggest challenge right now is waiting on materials he needs to do business.

“We actually purchased some stuff from Texas, we ordered it three months ago. It just arrived yesterday. A lot of the vendors that I talk to that are supplying us, they say we cant find anybody to work, we have to shut down, we have to get smaller,” says owner Scott Jones.

And the supply chain issues are driving up prices in the restaurant industry.

Owner of Such and Such Burgers and Tacos, Jason Such says paper products and meat are costing a lot more.

“I don’t get any cut back on cost, I don’t get bulk cost. So right now, every penny counts,” Such said.

Such says his old distributor raised costs by 66%. So he partnered with Sutton Farms, a local meat supplier.

“They actually matched the chain restaurant, chain suppliers so I can actually afford their beef. And it’s a great product out there.”

However Such says business is booming and if he were to receive the money, it wouldn’t go into his pocket.

“I would go and give my employees a bonus. Because they’re working 60-65 hours a week. I’m doing everything I can to take care of them. Because without them I wouldn’t be anything,” he explained.

If you are a business owner in Decatur and want to apply:

You need to have 25 or less employees...

Have been in operation one year before March 2020...

And more than 51% of the workers must receive a low or moderate income.

Last year, 25 businesses were awarded money. The loan can be spent on payroll, utilities, rent or mortgage costs.

The application opens on February 16

