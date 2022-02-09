Alabama bill could make DUI drivers pay child support

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Missouri grieving mother is attempting to effect change. After losing three of her loved ones when a drunk driver slammed into them last year.

She’s now taking action to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family by pushing lawmakers to act, including Alabama lawmakers.

On April 13th, 2021, three family members were killed by a drunk driver. 30-year-old Cordell Williams, his fiancée, 25-year-old Lacey Newton, and their 4-month-old son, Cordell II were making deliveries for Doordash when a man with twice the legal alcohol limit crashed into them.

“The heartache of losing your child, that’s not something I wish upon anybody and we lost three,” said Cordell Williams’s mother, Cecilia Williams.

Cecilia Williams now has custody of her remaining two grandsons, 5-year-old Bentley and 3-year-old Mason.

5-year-old Bentley and 3-year-old Mason at crash site. (GRAY)

“When you hear Bentley say, Mawmaw do you think they are still dead? That is a hard pill to swallow,” said Williams.

9 months after their deaths, Bentley is now the namesake behind proposed legislation and it’s gaining traction across the country. Alabama State Representative Proncey Robertson is sponsoring a version of the bill named the DUI and Child Compensation and Recovery Act.

It would require a drunk driver to pay child support if a parent or guardian is killed in a wreck. The person convicted would have to pay child support until the child’s 19th birthday.

“For decades now we have been educating the public about how dangerous it is to be intoxicated and get behind the wheel of a car. If you still are willing to get behind the wheel and cause the death of another person. We believe that you should be responsible for the financial upkeep of that child,” said Rep. Robertson.

“If you hit a person by the pockets, that is going to make a difference,” said Williams.

So far Bentley’s Law is being considered in 14 states, but Williams says it gives her hope that this will stop another family from going through the pain of losing a loved one.

“When I see Bentley’s law going state to state like it is…. It gives me that sense of knowing their deaths are not for nothing,” said Williams.

