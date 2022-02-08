Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Woman drowns while kayaking at Desoto State Park

The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over the weekend.(KWCH 12)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a Birmingham woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over the weekend.

County Deputy Coroner Bruce Wilson says 47-year-old Jenifer Burford drowned Sunday while kayaking. They say she was near Alpine on Little River just before noon when her kayak overturned pulling her underwater and pinned against nearby rocks.

Wilson said she was with a group of 12 people when the incident happened.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at Panda Express was shot Sunday, according to witnesses on the scene that 48 News...
Police: Panda Express employee allegedly shoots self at work
Walmart
Local Walmart closes due to fire
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck
Three people were injured in a car wreck Monday afternoon, according to HEMSI.
Three injured after serious wreck in Madison County
Colina Michelle Lacey
Authorities searching for woman allegedly involved in car theft

Latest News

Meet the candidates for Limestone County sheriff
Meet the candidates for Limestone County Sheriff
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a suspect who was on the run for almost...
Suspect found hiding in dryer according to sheriff’s office
A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay...
Bill would require drunk drivers involved in fatal wrecks to pay child support
West Alabama investigators: 10 people arrested, accused of trying to meet underage victims for sex