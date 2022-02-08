Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

West Alabama investigators: 10 people arrested, accused of trying to meet underage victims for sex

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 10 men during an undercover operation conducted in Tuscaloosa on Friday and Saturday night.

The operation was part of the task force’s ongoing mission to combat child exploitation.

Investigators said each of the suspects arranged to meet someone they thought was underage for sex.

“The officers working this detail did an outstanding job with this detail,” said Capt. Phil Simpson, Commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. “The offenders in these cases use social media apps and websites to prey on young, vulnerable victims. We hope operations like this get the attention of online sexual predators, and ultimately protect would-be victims.”

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of officers with Tuscaloosa Police Department, Northport Police Department, and The University of Alabama Police Department. Assisting agencies/organizations included Tuscaloosa Cyber Intelligence Unit, Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service, University of West Alabama Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Alabama Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, University of Alabama’s Institute for Data Analytics and Trafficking Hope.

The following suspects were charged during the two-day operation

• Henry Franklin Averette, 25, was charged with traveling to met a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Bond was set at $90,000.

• Mark Anthony Blackmon, 45, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Bond was set at $90,000.

• Octavius Letrell Dailey, 31, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $99,000.

• Malika Raheem Guyton, 24, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer. Bond was set at $12,000.

• Nathaniel Rodrick Johnson III, 21, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. He was held on a $102,000 total bond.

• Kane Ronterrius Perryman, 22, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond was set at $95,000.

• Eric Lamort Taylor, 45, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Bond was set at $90,000.

• Kevin Christopher Wallace, 19, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $110,000.

• William Earl Washington Jr., 23, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations. Bond was set at $144,000.

• William Rogers Wright, 36, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $140,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at Panda Express was shot Sunday, according to witnesses on the scene that 48 News...
Police: Panda Express employee allegedly shoots self at work
Walmart
Local Walmart closes due to fire
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck
Three people were injured in a car wreck Monday afternoon, according to HEMSI.
Three injured after serious wreck in Madison County
Colina Michelle Lacey
Authorities searching for woman allegedly involved in car theft

Latest News

Meet the candidates for Limestone County sheriff
Meet the candidates for Limestone County Sheriff
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a suspect who was on the run for almost...
Suspect found hiding in dryer according to sheriff’s office
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
Woman drowns while kayaking at Desoto State Park
A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay...
Bill would require drunk drivers involved in fatal wrecks to pay child support