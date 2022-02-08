West Alabama investigators: 10 people arrested, accused of trying to meet underage victims for sex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 10 men during an undercover operation conducted in Tuscaloosa on Friday and Saturday night.

The operation was part of the task force’s ongoing mission to combat child exploitation.

Investigators said each of the suspects arranged to meet someone they thought was underage for sex.

“The officers working this detail did an outstanding job with this detail,” said Capt. Phil Simpson, Commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. “The offenders in these cases use social media apps and websites to prey on young, vulnerable victims. We hope operations like this get the attention of online sexual predators, and ultimately protect would-be victims.”

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of officers with Tuscaloosa Police Department, Northport Police Department, and The University of Alabama Police Department. Assisting agencies/organizations included Tuscaloosa Cyber Intelligence Unit, Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service, University of West Alabama Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Alabama Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, University of Alabama’s Institute for Data Analytics and Trafficking Hope.

The following suspects were charged during the two-day operation

• Henry Franklin Averette, 25, was charged with traveling to met a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Bond was set at $90,000.

• Mark Anthony Blackmon, 45, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Bond was set at $90,000.

• Octavius Letrell Dailey, 31, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $99,000.

• Malika Raheem Guyton, 24, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer. Bond was set at $12,000.

• Nathaniel Rodrick Johnson III, 21, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. He was held on a $102,000 total bond.

• Kane Ronterrius Perryman, 22, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond was set at $95,000.

• Eric Lamort Taylor, 45, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Bond was set at $90,000.

• Kevin Christopher Wallace, 19, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $110,000.

• William Earl Washington Jr., 23, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations. Bond was set at $144,000.

• William Rogers Wright, 36, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $140,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.