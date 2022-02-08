Two high school students donate gear to Athens youth baseball, softball players

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two tenth-grade students, who attend Athens High School, are joining together to donate used baseball and softball gear to youth players in the community.

James Leonard and Nelson Brown are collecting used baseball equipment for Athens Recreation Center youth baseball and softball players. The two teens say the idea started when they were cleaning out their garages and stumbled across old equipment. After realizing they were probably not the only ones with used equipment, they decided to start collecting other people’s equipment as well.

The students say they are happy someone else will profit from the gear.

“Stuff I don’t use anymore, I don’t want to throw it away. I wanted to give it to somebody who can actually use it still,” said Brown.

Leonard and Brown say if you have any gear you would like to donate, contact them and they will come to pick it up.

“It feels great. Going to do all these pick-ups, just knowing it’s going to a better purpose. I can’t wait to see whoever gets the gear and whoever all we help,” said Leonard.

They say cash donations are also accepted to purchase gear. For more information email letsplaytoo256@gmail.com. You can also contact 256-431-1122 or 256-998-8994.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.