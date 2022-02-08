Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Two high school students donate gear to Athens youth baseball, softball players

(Photo by Ben Hershey on Unsplash)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two tenth-grade students, who attend Athens High School, are joining together to donate used baseball and softball gear to youth players in the community.

James Leonard and Nelson Brown are collecting used baseball equipment for Athens Recreation Center youth baseball and softball players. The two teens say the idea started when they were cleaning out their garages and stumbled across old equipment. After realizing they were probably not the only ones with used equipment, they decided to start collecting other people’s equipment as well.

The students say they are happy someone else will profit from the gear.

“Stuff I don’t use anymore, I don’t want to throw it away. I wanted to give it to somebody who can actually use it still,” said Brown.

Leonard and Brown say if you have any gear you would like to donate, contact them and they will come to pick it up.

“It feels great. Going to do all these pick-ups, just knowing it’s going to a better purpose. I can’t wait to see whoever gets the gear and whoever all we help,” said Leonard.

They say cash donations are also accepted to purchase gear. For more information email letsplaytoo256@gmail.com. You can also contact 256-431-1122 or 256-998-8994.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart
Local Walmart closes due to fire
Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur.
Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck
An employee at Panda Express was shot Sunday, according to witnesses on the scene that 48 News...
Police: Panda Express employee allegedly shoots self at work
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck

Latest News

Blake Bottom will be a five lane road. It will have a bicycle trail and walking path on one...
$20 million Blake Bottom Road widening project
Hartselle Intermediate Robotics team
Beep-Boop-Bop...Hartselle Robotics Team on the way to State Championship!
Drink koozies with the City of Florence new logo sit out for guests to take home on Tuesday...
Florence and design company agree to cancel website design contract
Ryan Manning is facing two domestic violence charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Former police officer pleads not guilty to multiple felonies