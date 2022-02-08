Two displaced after early morning fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been displaced after a fire damaged their home early Tuesday morning.

According to Huntsville Fire, crews received a call of a possible house fire on Gizzard Rd. at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Crews at the scene say two people were inside during the fire but were able to make it out without serious injuries.

The northwest Huntsville home sustained moderate to heavy damage from the fire, according to Huntsville Fire.

Fire officials say there is no word yet on a cause but an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.