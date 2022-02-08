Deals
Teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport waiting to be reunited with its family

PHOTOS: A teddy bear that was left at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is waiting for its family. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (CNN) - Milwaukee’s airport needs your help trying to find the family of a teddy bear.

Airport officials say it likely belongs to a person traveling in or out of the city Jan. 4.

This particular teddy bear is extra special because it is given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.

While the stuffed animals waits for its family, it is enjoying the airport and has even made some new friends like Violet, another stuffed animal that has been left behind.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

