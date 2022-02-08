Suspect found hiding in dryer according to sheriff’s office
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a suspect who was on the run for almost two months hiding in a dryer.
Deputies say 23-year-old Tyler James Freeman was found in a dryer at a home on Nethery Rd. in Hartselle. They say the arrest was aided by tips from the public.
Freeman was arrested on six outstanding warrants that stem from a traffic stop on Dec. 11, 2021, where a Somerville Police Unit was stolen.
This is a full list of Freeman’s charges:
- Attempting to elude
- Resisting arrest
- Escape third degree
- Theft fourth degree
- Theft first degree
- Reckless endangerment
Freeman is also being held on three additional warrants with the Hartselle Police Department. He is currently at the Morgan County Jail.
