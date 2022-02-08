Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Suspect found hiding in dryer according to sheriff’s office

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a suspect who was on the run for almost...
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a suspect who was on the run for almost two months hiding in a dryer.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a suspect who was on the run for almost two months hiding in a dryer.

Deputies say 23-year-old Tyler James Freeman was found in a dryer at a home on Nethery Rd. in Hartselle. They say the arrest was aided by tips from the public.

Freeman was arrested on six outstanding warrants that stem from a traffic stop on Dec. 11, 2021, where a Somerville Police Unit was stolen.

This is a full list of Freeman’s charges:

  • Attempting to elude
  • Resisting arrest
  • Escape third degree
  • Theft fourth degree
  • Theft first degree
  • Reckless endangerment

Freeman is also being held on three additional warrants with the Hartselle Police Department. He is currently at the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at Panda Express was shot Sunday, according to witnesses on the scene that 48 News...
Police: Panda Express employee allegedly shoots self at work
Walmart
Local Walmart closes due to fire
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck
Three people were injured in a car wreck Monday afternoon, according to HEMSI.
Three injured after serious wreck in Madison County
Colina Michelle Lacey
Authorities searching for woman allegedly involved in car theft

Latest News

Meet the candidates for Limestone County sheriff
Meet the candidates for Limestone County Sheriff
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
Woman drowns while kayaking at Desoto State Park
A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay...
Bill would require drunk drivers involved in fatal wrecks to pay child support
West Alabama investigators: 10 people arrested, accused of trying to meet underage victims for sex