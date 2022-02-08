Suspect found hiding in dryer according to sheriff’s office

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a suspect who was on the run for almost two months hiding in a dryer.

Deputies say 23-year-old Tyler James Freeman was found in a dryer at a home on Nethery Rd. in Hartselle. They say the arrest was aided by tips from the public.

Freeman was arrested on six outstanding warrants that stem from a traffic stop on Dec. 11, 2021, where a Somerville Police Unit was stolen.

This is a full list of Freeman’s charges:

Attempting to elude

Resisting arrest

Escape third degree

Theft fourth degree

Theft first degree

Reckless endangerment

Freeman is also being held on three additional warrants with the Hartselle Police Department. He is currently at the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.