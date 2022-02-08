Residents voice concerns over new proposed veterans memorial park in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans for a new Veterans Memorial Park have been a hot topic of discussion in Marshall County.

On Monday, the Veterans Freedom Park committee presented their plans during a city council meeting, and residents addressed their concerns.

Along Sunset Drive near Guntersville Lake is the proposed location for a new Veterans Park in Guntersville.

It will be called The Freedom Veterans Park, and a group of committee members has been working on it since last year.

Group leader and veteran Scott Gedling said the park has been an idea for about years, but after monuments were damaged at the courthouse from last year’s storm.

He said they needed a new place to hold ceremonies.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase and preserve the history of our Veterans of Marshall County for their sacrifices,” said Gedling.

He and community members addressed the Guntersville City Council on Monday, stating that the park will be placed to honor veterans, promote patriotism, and educate kids.

“It is the most visible, the most accessible, it needs to be seen by all who passed through the area, and it so important let our children, grandchildren, and those that have not served know what has been given for our freedom,” said resident, Barbara Wolfe.

Plans for the park include a small flag and monument for each branch of the armed forces, but some residents feel it will take away from green spaces at the park.

“We’re on a peninsula, and there is not much room to move forward, and I don’t think the goal is for us to pave the whole peninsula,” said Christ Wright.

Other concerns included an Eagles nest that is located at the park.

“It is becoming a drawing for our city and for people to come to visit, photograph our eagles and their offspring and enjoy the Tennessee River.”

The committee has asked the council for a land-use permit to use a portion of the area Rotary Cabin. Another community meeting will be held on Feb. 21 before a final decision is made.

