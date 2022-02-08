Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Residents voice concerns over new proposed veterans memorial park in Guntersville

By Stefante Randall
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans for a new Veterans Memorial Park have been a hot topic of discussion in Marshall County.

On Monday, the Veterans Freedom Park committee presented their plans during a city council meeting, and residents addressed their concerns.

Along Sunset Drive near Guntersville Lake is the proposed location for a new Veterans Park in Guntersville.

It will be called The Freedom Veterans Park, and a group of committee members has been working on it since last year.

Group leader and veteran Scott Gedling said the park has been an idea for about years, but after monuments were damaged at the courthouse from last year’s storm.

He said they needed a new place to hold ceremonies.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase and preserve the history of our Veterans of Marshall County for their sacrifices,” said Gedling.

He and community members addressed the Guntersville City Council on Monday, stating that the park will be placed to honor veterans, promote patriotism, and educate kids.

“It is the most visible, the most accessible, it needs to be seen by all who passed through the area, and it so important let our children, grandchildren, and those that have not served know what has been given for our freedom,” said resident, Barbara Wolfe.

Plans for the park include a small flag and monument for each branch of the armed forces, but some residents feel it will take away from green spaces at the park.

“We’re on a peninsula, and there is not much room to move forward, and I don’t think the goal is for us to pave the whole peninsula,” said Christ Wright.

Other concerns included an Eagles nest that is located at the park.

“It is becoming a drawing for our city and for people to come to visit, photograph our eagles and their offspring and enjoy the Tennessee River.”

The committee has asked the council for a land-use permit to use a portion of the area Rotary Cabin. Another community meeting will be held on Feb. 21 before a final decision is made.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at Panda Express was shot Sunday, according to witnesses on the scene that 48 News...
Police: Panda Express employee allegedly shoots self at work
The Huntsville Police Department says one person is dead and several others are injured after a...
Man charged in shooting that left one dead, others injured
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck
GF Default - Oak Island police investigating weekend shooting at hotel
Sheffield shooting sends man to the hospital
Walmart
Local Walmart closes due to fire

Latest News

Albertville Board of Education
Albertville City School officials conduct residency verifications for tuition enrollment
Nelly, special guest coming to Sand Mountain Amphitheater’s ‘Tacos and Tequila’
Man charged with murder in DeKalb County
Man charged with murder in DeKalb County
Two arrested in Grant shooting
Two arrested in Grant shooting