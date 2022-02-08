Deals
Nelly, special guest coming to Sand Mountain Amphitheater’s ‘Tacos and Tequila’

(John Shearer | John Shearer/Invision/AP)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAND MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WAFF) - Is it getting hot in here? Because Nelly is heading to North Alabama summer 2022! The three-time Grammy award-winning artist and four-time AMA award-winning entertainer will be heading to the Sand Mountain Amphitheatre to perform some of his top hits along with other special guests.

If you still blast some of the ‘00s top R&B and rap songs, like “Suga Suga” or “Right Thurr”, you may have the chance to hear it performed live! Nelly along with Chingy, Baby Bash, and DJ Skribble will take the stage on May 20 at the newly built amphitheater. The St. Louis native will perform many of his award-winning hits such as “Hot in Herre,” “E.I.” and “#1,” along with his other blockbuster hits.

According to a representative with Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, the Tacos and Tequila event has more fun in store for crowds than just the best of Hip Hop music, to ensure it is an unforgettable evening for fans.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. For more information click here.

