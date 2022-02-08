More sun & 60s for the rest of the week

Skies stay mostly clear overnight with a light SW breeze keeping temperatures from falling too much overnight, lows will be in the low to middle 30s.

Winds will increase on Wednesday with more sunshine and afternoon highs reaching the lower 60s. Temps will stay above average for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday will be the last unseasonably warm day with highs near 60 degrees.

We are watching a cold front that will move through on Saturday evening, moisture will be limited but some brief rain showers or a wintry mix cannot be entirely ruled out. Much colder air will settle in for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s. Rain chances look to increase by the middle of next week.

