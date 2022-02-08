Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Meet the candidates for Limestone County Sheriff

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Decision 2022, six men want to be the next Sheriff of Limestone County.

At a public forum, five of them addressed a crowd of around 100 of the Athens Limestone Republican Women Club. These men want the job after the longest-serving sheriff in the state, Mike Blakely lost it after being convicted on felony charges.

Those men are current Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick, Retired Chief Deputy Fred Sloss, Retired State Trooper Chris Carter, and Project Manager Eric Redd.

The sixth candidate Retired Deputy Randy King who’s running as an independent was not in attendance.

The five took on five hot topics that they believe are or have been prevalent issues in the county: Shortage of staff, budgeting, drug problems in the county, safety, and former Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely.

“Limestone county was the safest county in the state for several years and I am going to ensure we stay the safest county in Alabama,” said Sloss.

The county’s current appointed Sheriff, Joshua McLaughlin, weighed in on staffing.

“We desperately need more officers on the road, patrolling the areas. In my personal opinion, we need specialized units in our investigative unit to focus on special victims crime,” said McLaughlin.

Attendees expressed concerns about drug use in the county, especially Fentanyl. Jeff Kilpatrick says it’s the main source of crime right now.

“This county is eat up with thefts. This whole county is infested with drugs, everything. Fentanyl, you name it. It is a direct result of why we need more officers,” said Kilpatrick.

Candidate, Chris Carter pointed to getting the budget under control.

“This department has roughly 140 employees and a 10 million dollar budget. That is 60 percent of the entire county budget. There is no plan to get rid of anybody or a massive reorganization. If you do your job, you’ll have a job,” said Carter.

And the obvious topic, the former Sheriff Mike Blakely...

“One of these differences of opinion between me and these gentlemen here is they won’t really call out what was going on at the sheriff’s department. I’ll call it out. There was corruption, nepotism, and bias,” said Redd.

McLaughlin will hold the title of Sheriff until January 2023 if he is not elected. There are no democrats in the race. The Primary Election is coming up on May 24th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at Panda Express was shot Sunday, according to witnesses on the scene that 48 News...
Police: Panda Express employee allegedly shoots self at work
Walmart
Local Walmart closes due to fire
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck
Three people were injured in a car wreck Monday afternoon, according to HEMSI.
Three injured after serious wreck in Madison County
Colina Michelle Lacey
Authorities searching for woman allegedly involved in car theft

Latest News

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a suspect who was on the run for almost...
Suspect found hiding in dryer according to sheriff’s office
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
Woman drowns while kayaking at Desoto State Park
A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay...
Bill would require drunk drivers involved in fatal wrecks to pay child support
West Alabama investigators: 10 people arrested, accused of trying to meet underage victims for sex