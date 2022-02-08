Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Man reels in rare ‘golden crappie’ lake fishing

Rick Konakowitz has been ice fishing for over 25 years, and last week he caught something that he has never even seen before – a golden crappie.
By Marissa Voss and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A man who has been ice fishing for over 25 years couldn’t believe his eyes when he pulled out a once-in-a-lifetime catch that he plans to put on display.

Rick Konakowitz caught a golden crappie while fishing on Clear Lake in Minnesota – something he’s never seen before.

“My first impression was that I thought that it was a little bit darker than I thought. Maybe it was a sunfish, but then I got it out of the hole and thought, ‘what the heck is this?’” Konakowitz told KEYC.

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake(KEYC)

Loren Miller, a fish geneticist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, says this breed of fish isn’t something you see every day.

It’s a xanthic crappie and is similar to albino animals. This breed of crappie has some extra pigment and flash.

“They are kind of rare mutations ... so you have to have a couple of parents carrying them so they can produce them. Then they glow, so, obviously, out in the wild there are a lot of big fish out there waiting to eat them. So, it is a surprise that many at all would make it to get that large, that old,” Miller explained.

Konakowitz hopes his story will inspire kids to try fishing.

“Maybe they will get their chance to get something like that,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at Panda Express was shot Sunday, according to witnesses on the scene that 48 News...
Police: Panda Express employee allegedly shoots self at work
Walmart
Local Walmart closes due to fire
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck
Three people were injured in a car wreck Monday afternoon, according to HEMSI.
Three injured after serious wreck in Madison County
Colina Michelle Lacey
Authorities searching for woman allegedly involved in car theft

Latest News

Swimming
12-year-old initially disqualified from swim meet for wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ swimsuit
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
NY couple charged with conspiring to launder cryptocurrency now valued at $4.5 billion
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Teen arrested in murder probe that led to fatal SWAT raid in Minneapolis
Meet the candidates for Limestone County sheriff
Meet the candidates for Limestone County Sheriff
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a suspect who was on the run for almost...
Suspect found hiding in dryer according to sheriff’s office