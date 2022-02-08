Deals
Huntsville Police officers will soon access more security cameras around the city

Critics have concerns over privacy, due process
By Megan Plotka
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, Huntsville police officers will have access to more private security cameras across the city. Last Friday, they finalized a deal with Flock Safety, a company that sells security cameras.

After HPD creates its online Flock account, it will have complete access to the six Flock cameras in the Huntsville area. HPD already has access to Ring cameras, but Flock cameras are a little different. They are advanced License Plate Cameras that scan the tag on every passing vehicle and take time-stamped photos of each passerby. It can snap a dozen clear photos of a plate, even at nighttime and in the rain. The car can be driving 100 mph and up to 75 feet away according to Flock’s marketing materials.

The plates are uploaded onto Flock’s database and categorized by two-dozen attributes, like size, color and model.

HPD Investigator Mike Eichhorn says they’re mostly on Homeowners Association buildings and private businesses. He says every Flock camera in Huntsville will be privately owned, HPD will not be buying any additional cameras.

Critics’ Concerns

Critics say this is an overreach and infringes on the public’s privacy.

Chad Chavez is a leader of the Citizens for Criminal Justice Reform (CCJR) and he says on top of privacy concerns, he’s worried about protecting our constitutional right of due process. He says this program allows police to cut corners, dodging the usual channels like warrants.

“By increasing surveillance without oversight, I think a lot of these companies enable some good information for the police they also often allow to get that without a warrant or anything that may protect people from that surveillance,” said Chavez. “My biggest concern is surveillance without oversight could potentially lead to some abuse.”

Chavez says he doesn’t want to exchange his privacy and rights for this program especially when there’s little evidence to support that these surveillance cameras actually help reduce crime.

Eichhorn disagrees and says increased technology in the police department is a positive thing. “The overall mission is to eliminate and deter crime and that’s what we’re using these for is to eliminate and deter crime,” said Eichhorn.

48 Follow-Up - Feb. 7, 2022