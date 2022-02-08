Former school employee pleas guilty to sexual contact with student

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former school employee who was charged with sexual contact with a student has pled guilty to the charge, according to court documents released this week.

Donovan Dalton pled guilty to the charge on Monday, February 7. He was sentenced to 84 months in prison but will serve six months in county jail followed by five years of probation.

Dalton will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay a fine of $689.50, according to the documents.

Dalton was arrested back in October 2020, his twin brother was also arrested the same week for a similar charge.

His brother, Dustin Dalton, worked at the Sylvania School System and was charged with Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes and Dissemination of Obscene Material.

