Former police officer pleads not guilty to multiple felonies

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Scottsboro Police officer who was charged with multiple felony charges has pled not guilty.

Ryan Manning was charged with willful abuse of a child and second-degree domestic violence back in December 2021 after an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. On Monday, Manning pled not guilty to both felony charges, according to court documents released this week.

Troopers found that they had enough evidence to charge Manning with the two charges. According to court documents, the alleged abuse caused “multiple fractures.” However, it doesn’t go into detail on how those injuries were inflicted.

