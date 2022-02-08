Deals
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta

(Source: WBRC)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) - Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard was reported killed on Feb. 4 in Lithonia.

According to DeKalb County Police Department, they responded to the 5700 block of Windfall Lane shortly before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Santonio Beard died on the scene and the other man, who is in his early 40s, was transported to a nearby hospital.

No one has been arrested at this time and the investigation is still active.

According to RollTideWire.com, Beard was a member of the Crimson Tide from 2000-02 under head coaches Mike DuBose and Dennis Franchione.

Beard is best known for his five rushing touchdown performance against the Old Miss Rebels during the 2002 season.

Beard, who was from Nashville, Tennessee, was 41 at the time of his death. Police have not released any other information about his death.

